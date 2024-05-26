Russia Producing Artillery Shells Around Three Times Faster Than Ukraine's Western Allies Sky News

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian industry produces artillery shells about three times faster than Ukraine's Western allies and about a quarter cheaper.

This was reported by Sky News with reference to the figures produced by the management consulting firm Bain & Company.

According to the analysis, produced by the management consulting firm Bain & Company, Russian factories were forecast to manufacture or refurbish about 4.5 million artillery shells in 2024 compared with a combined production of about 1.3 million rounds across European nations and the US.

On cost, it said the average production cost per 155 mm shell - the type produced by NATO countries - was about $4,000 per unit, though it varied significantly between countries. This is compared with a reported Russian production cost of around $1,000 per 152 mm shell that the Russian armed forces use.

As reported by Ukrinform, about 20 countries have allocated funds sufficient to purchase 500,000 artillery shells under the Czech initiative for the Ukrainian army.

Czech President Petr Pavel has said that the first batch of 180,000 artillery is expected to be delivered to Ukraine in early summer.