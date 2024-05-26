The 3Rd European Film Festival In Saudi Arabia From 29 May 6 June

(MENAFN- Asdaf News)





Riyadh – Asdaf News:

The Delegation of the European Union in Riyadh, in cooperation with the Embassies of the EU Member States and the Arabia Pictures, announces today the 3rd edition of the European Film Festival taking place in Saudi Arabia. The Festival will run from 29 May to 6 June and, for the first time, the Festival will take place both in Riyadh and in Jeddah. The Festival will be hosted at VOX Cinemas Century Corner in Riyadh and at the newly opened VOX Cinemas Jeddah Park in Jeddah.





The Festival this year is bigger than ever featuring 21 European films from different European countries. These include Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Lithuania, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden. The line-up of films includes also several award-winning movies, including Oscars and the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival.

Aimed at facilitating cultural exchange and promoting European cinema, the Festival will also foster contacts between the European and Saudi filmmakers through the organisation of dedicated side-events. Among the guests will be Oscar-winning Austrian film director Stefan Ruzowitzky who will be giving a masterclass at the Festival. The Festival guest list also includes Kyriakos Tofaridis, Mijke de Jong as well as Robert Higgins and Patrick McGivney, from Cyprus, the Netherlands and Ireland, respectively, who will meet the audiences and run an open conversation with filmmakers and film enthusiasts. All side-events are free of charge and will take place at VOX Cinemas Century Corner in Riyadh. Notably, VOX Cinemas is also sponsoring the Festival.

Tickets to all film screenings are 30 SAR. For further information about the Festival's schedule and for purchasing tickets, please visit: or

