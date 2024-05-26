On This Day: Key Events On May 26 From Rahul Dravid- Sourav Ganguly's ODI Record In 1999 To Battle Of Karnal In 1739

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "On this day: The day marks a significant beginning for stock market traders and analysts in the US as the Dow Jones Industrial Average First was introduced for the first time on May 26, 1896. For India, the day is a reminder of the separation of Afghanistan in the Battle of Karnal. Another key event happened on this day was the record partnership of Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid in ODI. Take a look at the key events that happened on this day.

Rahul Dravid-Sourav Ganguly's record partnershipOn this day in 1999, during India's World Cup match against Sri Lanka in Taunton, Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid forged a spectacular partnership of 318 runs for the second wicket. This stand set a record for the highest partnership in ODIs at the time. However, it has since been surpassed twice: once by Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid with a partnership of 331 runs later in 1999, and again by Chris Gayle and Marlon Samuels, who put together 372 runs

Beginning of Dow Jones Industrial AverageOne of the world's most important stock market indices, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, began on May 26, 1896. The index contains data of 30 major US companies. Often referred as 'Dow', the index is also used to understand the overall health of the US economy. The index reflect the performance of the industrial sector initially and later broader market. The index companies which are a part of DJIA come from variety of industries including technology, finance, healthcare, consumer goods, and more

Battle of Karnal, 1739The fierce battle was fought between

Nadir Shah the great Persian king and military commander. The battle marked the crushing defeat of Mughal emperor Muhammad Shah

First oil find in the Middle East, 1908According to Data and Time, oil was discovered for the first time in the Middle East at Masjed Soleymān on May 26,1908, and the town early became one of Iran's leading oil centres. The discoveries that led in the twentieth century continue to impact our lives and geopolitical scenarios

Day of Ford's Model T, 1927May 26, 1927 marks the official last day of the production of Ford Model T car. On this day, Henry Ford and his son Edsel drove the 15 millionth Model T Ford out of their factory marking the bidding adieu ceremony of the car, according to History TV 18.

