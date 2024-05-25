Ceasefire Talks In Gaza To Resume Soon

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The parties have decided to resume mediation negotiations between Israel and the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) to reach a ceasefire agreement in Gaza. The goal is to facilitate the exchange of Palestinian prisoners and Israeli detainees in the Strip.

According to an“informed” source who spoke to Reuters on Saturday, the decision to resume talks came after a meeting involving the head of the Israeli intelligence service (Mossad), the director of the US Central Intelligence Agency, and the Qatari Prime Minister. The talks aim to find common ground and establish stability in the region.

The United Nations spokesperson also announced that the establishment of a temporary US pier on the Gaza coast allowed for the arrival of 97 humanitarian aid trucks within a week. Despite initial challenges, the operation has stabilized.

However, tensions persist. Francesca Albanese, the United Nations Special Rapporteur in the occupied Palestinian territories, highlighted that Israel intensified its attacks on Rafah after the International Court of Justice ordered it to cease operations in the city. In response, Albanese called for imposing sanctions on Israel, banning the provision of weapons, and suspending diplomatic relations until it complies with the court's decision.

In the meantime, the Ministry of Health in Gaza said that the Israeli occupation committed 5 massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, including 46 deaths and 130 injuries to hospitals during the past 24 hours, noting that several victims are still under the rubble and on the roads that ambulance and civil defence crews cannot reach them.

It also reported that the toll of the Israeli aggression had risen to 35,903 deaths and 80,420 injuries since the seventh of last October.

On the ground, the Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad Movement, said that they bombed with 60-calibre regular mortar shells a gathering of occupation soldiers and vehicles in the Al-Qasasib neighbourhood in Jabalia, northern Gaza Strip.

Furthermore, the Al-Qassam Brigades – the military wing of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) – said that it targeted a Merkava 4 tank with an Al-Yassin 105 shell behind the Abu Zatoun schools and another Merkava 4 tank in the Jabalia camp.

This comes after Al-Qassam announced that its fighters detonated a thunderbolt with Israeli force near Ein Nafaq, east of the Jabalia camp,“leaving its members dead and wounded.”







