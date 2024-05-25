Rakul Preet Shares New Way Of Having Coconut Water From Fiji With Hubby Jackky

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 25 (IANS) Actress Rakul Preet Singh, who is on a vacation to Fiji with her husband-filmmaker Jackky Bhagnani, on Saturday shared a unique way of having coconut water and also dropped a glimpse of enjoying a waterfall.
Taking to Instagram stories, Rakul shared a video that shows her wearing an orange shirt and blue shorts and drinking coconut water without using a straw.
The actress shared the video with the caption: "Tried having coconut water this way??"
Rakul, who was last seen in the Tamil film 'Ayalaan', shared a photo where she is seen taking a bath under a waterfall.
The video was captioned: "And again... another one."
Jackky also dropped a selfie with Rakul on his Instagram stories, where the duo is seen standing on a yacht.
The duo tied the knot on February 21 in Goa.
Meanwhile, on the work front, she has 'Meri Patni Ka Remake', and 'Indian 2' in the pipeline.
As a producer, Jackky next has 'Suryaputra Mahavir Karna' and 'Mission Lion'. His last project as a producer was the Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'.
MENAFN25052024000231011071ID1108256477
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.