'Student Of The Year' Trio Alia, Varun, Sidharth Wish 'Pure Soul' Kjo On His 51St B'day

The 'Student of the Year' stars Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra showered love and blessings on the filmmaker Karan Johar as he is celebrating his 51st birthday on Saturday.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Alia shared a picture with KJo from her wedding day, and wrote: "Happy birthday to the most loving, generous and pure soul....my K! No words are ever enough to tell you how much I love you!"

Varun shared a picture with Karan and the latter's son, Yash.

The actor captioned the post: "Karannnnnn ur the funniest most intelligent human being I know with the largest heart...love you always no conditions apply."

Sidharth posted a photo with KJo from his chat show 'Koffee With Karan' and said: "Happy birthday... wishing you a year filled with love and excellent health. Big hug!"

Karan launched the trio -- Alia, Varun, and Sidharth -- with his 2012 romantic comedy directorial 'Student of the Year'.