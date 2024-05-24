Switzerland Tourism Takes Stock Of Three Years Of Pandemic Recovery

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Switzerland Tourism has taken stock of the first three years since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. Additional recovery funds have helped to mitigate the effects of the health

crisis and stabilise the industry

.



This content was published on May 24, 2024 - 11:02 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

A total of CHF49 million ($53.5 million) over three years has been allocated to the recovery programme, including CHF9.2 million in 2023, said the body responsible for promoting Switzerland as a tourist

destination in its annual report on Thursday.



+Swiss village of Lauterbrunnen mulls Venice-style tourist

entry charge



A key element has been the development of sustainable tourism

, for which the“Swisstainable” label has been applied since 2021, and which absorbed 42% of the budget in 2023. Another major expenditure was promotion in nearby markets, to which a third of the funds were devoted. Thanks to this additional funding, it was also possible to roll out campaigns featuring celebrities such as Roger Federer on a large scale.



+ Two Swiss villages awarded 'Best Tourism Villages' label

The recovery programme ended with an unprecedented 42 million overnight stays in 2023, boosted by the return of foreign guests.



In its annual accounts, Switzerland Tourism reports income from contributions of CHF66.31 million, of which CHF57.44 million comes from the federal government. The budget also includes miscellaneous income and services invoiced to third parties, as well as marketing income, bringing the total to CHF102.82 million.



On the cost side, personnel costs rose slightly to CHF30.34 million from CHF30.05 million a year earlier, for an average of around 250 full-time equivalent positions over the year. Marketing costs totalled CHF68.22 million, slightly above the budget of CHF66.45 million. Other expenses came to CHF4.07 million.



Adapted from French by DeepL/kc/amva

More More Ten Swiss traditions on UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage list

This content was published on May 6, 2024 Yodelling might be the next Swiss tradition to make it onto the UNESCO Cultural Heritage list along side a 'once in a generation' festival and watchmaking.

Read more: Ten Swiss traditions on UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage list

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.



If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here , and if you have feedback on this news story please write to ... .



External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news

Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox.

Daily

Email

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.

I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo newsletter.

Ten Swiss traditions on UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage list

Articles in this storyNews More Swiss car importer ordered to pay CHF4.2 million CO2 penalty

This content was published on May 24, 2024 In finding that a car importer engaged in dishonest practices must pay a multimillion-dollar fine, the court also clarified the penalties in general.

Read more: Swiss car importer ordered to pay CHF4.2 million CO2 penalty More Switzerland returns illegally exported cultural artefacts to Iraq

This content was published on May 24, 2024 The artefacts are two reliefs and a statue which are between 1,700 and 2,800 years old.

Read more: Switzerland returns illegally exported cultural artefacts to Iraq More Swiss employment trends positive in 2024

This content was published on May 24, 2024 In the areas of service, industry

and construction, more employment was seen in the year's first quarter.

Read more: Swiss employment trends positive in 2024 More One of Lake Lucerne's oldest boats now running on electricity

This content was published on May 24, 2024 At a cost of more than CHF1 million, the small ship is now able to make relatively short journeys on battery power.

Read more: One of Lake Lucerne's oldest boats now running on electricity More Large viewership tuned into controversial 2024 Eurovision Song Contest

This content was published on May 24, 2024 Switzerland was one countries boasting more viewers than ever before. A large proportion of younger viewers were also found to have tuned in.

Read more: Large viewership tuned into controversial 2024 Eurovision Song Contest More Sisters who left Switzerland to join Islamic State given suspended prison sentence

This content was published on May 24, 2024 Both women are to undergo psychiatric treatment

during the probationary period.

Read more: Sisters who left Switzerland to join Islamic State given suspended prison sentence More UBS mostly in agreement with tighter regulations

This content was published on May 24, 2024 The bank's CEO acknowledges that the institution is "too big to fail." There is however disagreement with certain of the proposed regulations.

Read more: UBS mostly in agreement with tighter regulations More Sharp increase in dog bite incidents recorded in canton Zurich

This content was published on May 23, 2024 Zurich veterinary authorities are at a loss to explain the rise in dog biting incidents in the canton last year.

Read more: Sharp increase in dog bite incidents recorded in canton Zurich More Swiss government opposed to CHF15 billion defence package

This content was published on May 23, 2024 The government is not in favour of an idea to set up a special CHF15 billion fund for the army and Ukraine.

Read more: Swiss government opposed to CHF15 billion defence package More Switzerland trails other European nations in solar and wind power

This content was published on May 23, 2024 Switzerland is at the bottom of the European league table in producing solar and wind-generated electricity.

Read more: Switzerland trails other European nations in solar and wind power

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ... .