ICAI Aims To Facilitate Over USD 200 Million For Start-Ups At Upcoming Event

New Delhi, May 24 (KNN) The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), the apex body for chartered accountants, announced plans to facilitate funding worth more than USD 200 million for start-ups at its upcoming event, Start-up Sphere 2024.

The three-day event is scheduled to take place from June 27 to June 29 in Bengaluru.

According to ICAI President Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal, the event is expected to attract over 10,000 participants from the start-up ecosystem, providing a platform

for entrepreneurs to pitch their ideas and secure investments.

The Start-up Sphere 2024 will serve as a connecting point for entrepreneurs and investors, fostering collaboration and facilitating funding opportunities.

In its inaugural edition last year, the Start-up Sphere facilitated an estimated USD 100 million in funding commitments from 75 investors for 60 pitches presented by start-ups.

The upcoming event will receive support from various government bodies and organisations, including the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Electronics

and Information Technology

(MeitY), Software Technology

Parks of India (STPI), and the Karnataka Innovation and Technology

Society (KITS).

With its commitment to fostering entrepreneurship and innovation, the ICAI aims to play a pivotal role in supporting the growth of start-ups by facilitating access to capital through this dedicated event.

