First Group Of Ukrainian Pilots Completes F-16 Training In United States

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The first group of combat pilots from Ukraine has completed training on F-16 aircraft at a military base in Arizona.
This was announced on Thursday by the spokeswoman for the US National Guard Air Force, Erin Hannigan, Ukrinform reports citing Politico .
“The pilots had been training at the 162d National Guard Air Force Base in Tucson,” she said.
At the same time, she did not specify how many Ukrainian soldiers Read also:
were part of the group, citing compliance with operational security requirements.
First F-16 maintenance specialists returning to Ukraine after training
abroad - Yevlash
Ukrainian pilots are now heading to Europe for additional training.
According to the media outlet, Ukraine plans to receive more than 60 F-16s from Norway, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Belgium.
MENAFN24052024000193011044ID1108252741
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.