First Group Of Ukrainian Pilots Completes F-16 Training In United States

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The first group of combat pilots from Ukraine has completed training on F-16 aircraft at a military base in Arizona.

This was announced on Thursday by the spokeswoman for the US National Guard Air Force, Erin Hannigan, Ukrinform reports citing Politico .

“The pilots had been training at the 162d National Guard Air Force Base in Tucson,” she said.

At the same time, she did not specify how many Ukrainian soldiers

were part of the group, citing compliance with operational security requirements.

First F-16 maintenance specialists returning to Ukraine afterabroad - Yevlash

Ukrainian pilots are now heading to Europe for additional training.

According to the media outlet, Ukraine plans to receive more than 60 F-16s from Norway, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Belgium.