Switzerland Commits CHF50 Million To Combat Rural Poverty Worldwide

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Switzerland is supporting the fight against poverty in rural areas worldwide with a total of CHF49.5 million ($54.1 million) over the next three years. The focus is on strengthening small farmers and sustainable agriculture as well as the fight against hunger.

This content was published on May 22, 2024 - 15:37 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

The Federal Council has approved the Swiss contribution to the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), as announced on Wednesday. According to the statement, CHF47 million will be used to replenish the fund every three years and the remaining CHF2.5 million will go to the fund's new so-called,“climate window”.

Switzerland was the first country to support the creation of this development instrument of the United Nations. It was established in 1978 and, according to the Swiss government, has been active in more than ninety countries since then, with more than 50% of its activities taking place in rural Africa.

According to the website of the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC), as an international financial institution, the fund grants favourable loans and credits to countries where rural poverty is widespread.

Adapted from German by DeepL/dkk/ac

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here , and if you have feedback on this news story please write to ... .

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news

Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox.

Daily

Email

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.

I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo newsletter.

News More Arrests made in raid against Turkish criminal organisation

This content was published on May 22, 2024 A cross-border raid against a Turkish criminal organisation was conducted, including property searches in cantons Aargau and Zurich.

Read more: Arrests made in raid against Turkish criminal organisation More Up to 4,000 Swiss army soldiers to protect Ukraine peace conference

This content was published on May 22, 2024 The Federal Council has authorised deployment of army personnel for the Ukraine peace conference on the Bürgenstock in June.

Read more: Up to 4,000 Swiss army soldiers to protect Ukraine peace conference More Swiss engineering industry is facing a downturn

This content was published on May 22, 2024 The business association, Swissmem, reports that there are increasing signs that the bottom of the downturn will be reached this year.

Read more: Swiss engineering industry is facing a downturn More Senate commission criticises ECtHR for climate ruling against Switzerland

This content was published on May 22, 2024 The Senate Legal Affairs Committee has declared that The European Court of Human Rights overreached its authority.

Read more: Senate commission criticises ECtHR for climate ruling against Switzerland More Workers poisoned by a toxic leak in Swiss tunnel

This content was published on May 22, 2024 Late Tuesday night, five workers suffered eye and respiratory irritation after exposure to a chemical leak.

Read more: Workers poisoned by a toxic leak in Swiss tunnel More WEF founder Schwab announces retirement from leadership role

This content was published on May 22, 2024 Schwab, 86, will retire from his position as Executive Chairman, and take over as Chairman of the WEF Foundation Board.

Read more: WEF founder Schwab announces retirement from leadership role More Third of Swiss bird species are endangered

This content was published on May 21, 2024 The proportion of threatened bird species is higher in Switzerland than many other countries.

Read more: Third of Swiss bird species are endangered More Swiss researchers invent healthier, more sustainable chocolate

This content was published on May 21, 2024 Swiss scientists use normally discarded parts of the cocoa fruit, to 'improve' chocolate.

Read more: Swiss researchers invent healthier, more sustainable chocolate More Swiss court bans 'racist' Mexican food brand 'Bimbo'

This content was published on May 21, 2024 The Federal Administrative Court rejected arguments that Bimbo stands for the word Toddler.

Read more: Swiss court bans 'racist' Mexican food brand 'Bimbo' More 'Holidaymaker fees must benefit everyone': Switzerland Tourism

This content was published on May 21, 2024 Switzerland Tourism wants overcrowding measures, such as entrance fees, to be balanced.

Read more: 'Holidaymaker fees must benefit everyone': Switzerland Tourism

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ... .