Biden Says Netanyahu Not Doing Enough To Release Hostages

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Heading into a White House meeting to discuss how to proceed in the wake of Hamas' killing of six Israeli hostages, President Joe Biden said Israeli Prime was not doing enough to free the remaining captives held in Gaza, according to jta.

Biden made the statement on Monday in response to a question from a reporter as he descended from his helicopter and entered the White House. He was meeting there with negotiators pushing for a ceasefire deal that would free the hostages and with Vice President Kamala Harris, the nominee for president.

He answered“No” to the question of whether Netanyahu was doing enough, according to a pool report. Asked about reports that he was preparing to offer a final“take it or leave it” deal to Israel and Hamas, he said,“We're very close to that.”

A White House statement after the meeting with negotiators said Biden remained committed to closing the gaps between Israel and Hamas.