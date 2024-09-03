Biden Says Netanyahu Not Doing Enough To Release Hostages
9/3/2024 12:16:54 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Heading into a White House meeting to discuss how to proceed in
the wake of Hamas' killing of six Israeli hostages, President Joe
Biden said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was not doing
enough to free the remaining captives held in Gaza, according to
jta.
Biden made the statement on Monday in response to a question
from a reporter as he descended from his helicopter and entered the
White House. He was meeting there with negotiators pushing for a
ceasefire deal that would free the hostages and with Vice President
Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee for president.
He answered“No” to the question of whether Netanyahu was doing
enough, according to a pool report. Asked about reports that he was
preparing to offer a final“take it or leave it” deal to Israel and
Hamas, he said,“We're very close to that.”
A White House statement after the meeting with negotiators said
Biden remained committed to closing the gaps between Israel and
Hamas.
