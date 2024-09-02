EU Ambassador On Russian Missile Strike: Another Attack On Ukraine's Future
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Following another Russia's air strikes on Ukrainian cities, Ambassador of the European Union to Ukraine Katarina Mathernova stated that Russia must be stopped and held accountable.
Mathernova posted this on social media platform X , Ukrinform reports.
“This morning [September 2] should have been filled with excitement as children in Ukraine return to school. Instead, they woke up to terror. Russia launched 35 missiles targeting Kyiv and regions. Educational facilities were hit. Another attack on Ukraine's future. Russia must be stopped and held accountable,” the diplomat stated.
As reported by Ukrinform, Ambassador of the European Union to Ukraine Katarina Mathernova echoes the opinion of EU High Representative Josep Borrell regarding the need to grant Ukraine permission to use long-range weapons , provided by Western partners, against legitimate targets inside Russia.
