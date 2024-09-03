Ukraine's Border Guards Destroy Russians' Depot, Three Cannons, Tank In Bakhmut Sector
9/3/2024 12:17:01 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) soldiers from the Pomsta (Vengeance) brigade of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (DPSU) destroyed an ammunition depot, three cannons, a tank and a military truck of the Russians in the Bakhmut sector of the front.
This is according to the DPSU , as reported by Ukrinform.
"Ukrainian strike drones launched by Pomsta brigade soldiers target the enemy's military targets. Over the course of several days, border guards of the Phoenix attack UAVs platoon burned a field ammunition depot, hit three cannons, a tank and a military truck," the message says.
Read also: Russian Army loses another
1, 300 soldiers
in Ukraine
in last day
As reported by Ukrinform earlier, Ukrainian defenders from the 128th Separate Territorial Defense Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed two Russian Geran drones in the southern direction of the front.
