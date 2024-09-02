ZEISS Professional Portrait Now In Vivo's V Series: A Leap Forward In Smartphone Imaging With Vivo V40

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) vivo today unveiled the new V40 in the Gulf Countries, designed to elevate mobile portrait photography. Co-engineered with ZEISS, the V40 enables users to capture stunning portraits and videos. It features a powerful battery in a sleek, lightweight design, making it vivo's slimmest device with a 5500 mAh battery to date.

The vivo V40 is meticulously engineered for professional-level portrait photography, achieving quality and imaging performance standards jointly defined by vivo and ZEISS. Users can capture every detail with the 50 MP ZEISS OIS Main Camera featuring the 1/1.56-inch Samsung ISOCELL GNJ Sensor and an f/1.88 aperture. The powerful Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) further reduces blur and achieves a 2.8x light intake for consistently sharp and bright images.

V40 also features a 50 MP ZEISS Ultra Wide-Angle Camera and a 50 MP ZEISS Group Selfie Camera with AI Facial Contouring Technology, ensuring natural-looking portraits. The ZEISS Multifocal Portrait feature supports 24 mm, 35 mm, and 50 mm focal lengths with optimized color tones and ZEISS Style Bokeh effects. For cinematic videos, V40 offers 4K recording, ZEISS Cinematic Bokeh Video, and ZEISS Focus Transition, creating a movie-like atmosphere.

The V40 redefines portrait lighting with the upgraded AI Aura Light Portrait featuring Studio-Quality professional fill light. AI 3D Studio Lighting enhances image quality by adding precise and natural fill light for challenging lighting conditions. The Aura Light capabilities extend to include indoor backlit scenarios and all focal lengths, allowing for stunning images with the Festival Portrait style and Dynamic Light feature.

The V40 is designed to keep up with users' active lifestyles. The 5500 mAh BlueVolt battery supports up to 63 hours of music playback. When low, users can rely on the 80W FlashCharge Technology for quick power-ups. Using second-generation silicon-carbon anode, the battery achieves a 20% higher energy density, increasing capacity by approximately 1,000 mAh compared to regular batteries of the same size.

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon® 7 Gen 3 Mobile Platform, V40 supports up to 12GB + 12GB Extended RAM, allowing smooth multitasking with over 40 apps running in the background. For an immersive entertainment experience, V40 has a 1.5K Ultra Clear Sunlight Display (AMOLED) and a 3D curved screen. The 120 Hz refresh rate ensures smooth visuals, while peak brightness reaches 4500 nits, providing a clear display even under bright sunlight. V40 comes with a triple SGS certification for low blue light, low flicker, and low motion blur, promoting eye health.

Combining durability and elegance, the V40 is built to last with a Comprehensive Cushioning Structure and Schott α protective glass. Measuring only 7.58 mm in thickness, the V40 is vivo's slimmest phone with a 5500 mAh battery. The 3D curved screen offers a comfortable grip, while the redesigned camera module features a Gemini Ring Design, adding a touch of luxury. The V40 introduces new colors: Nebula Purple, Stellar Silver, and Meteor Blue, with Meteor Blue available exclusively online.

