Azerbaijani Parliament Condemns Luxembourg's Chairman Of Chamber Of Deputies Over His Biased Views

Chairman of the Chamber of Deputies of Luxembourg, ClaudeWisler, during his speech in the Armenian parliament on May 22,voiced a number of accusations against Azerbaijan.

Azernews reports that the AzerbaijaniParliament expressed its opinion on the views of Claude Wisler.

It was noted that the Milli Majlis (the Parliament) sharplycondemns and firmly opposes these biased and absurd ideas.

It seems that representatives of Luxembourg, who have definedFrench as the main language in their legislation, are too eager tocontinue the "French style" in their approach to the South Caucasusregion. Thus, they do not hesitate to freely distort the processestaking place in the region, and even make some demands againstAzerbaijan.

It is impossible to distort existing realities. Let's remind theChairman of the Chamber of Deputies of Luxembourg of a number offacts: the internationally recognised territories of Azerbaijan,which are four times larger than Luxembourg, have been under theoccupation of Armenia for 30 years. During the occupation, morethan 1 million of our compatriots became refugees and internallydisplaced persons. Eight cities and hundreds of villages, as wellas countless historical, religious, and cultural monuments, weredestroyed and wiped off the face of the earth.

Unfortunately, the Parliament of Luxembourg, which describesitself as a guarantor of humanitarian values and fundamentalrights, has chosen its own style of behavior and preferred toremain indifferent to all these tragic events - objectiverealities.

Under the leadership of the President of the Republic ofAzerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan freed itslands from occupation and single-handedly ensured the norms andprinciples of international law. Today, areas four times the sizeof Luxembourg are being restored and rebuilt with great efforts return to their native lands.

Despite the heavy consequences of the thirty-year occupation andthe atrocities committed, Azerbaijan today is also the initiator ofthe normalisation process that will bring long-term peace andstability to the region. It is known to everyone that such speechesby foreign emissaries are not a step taken for the sake of peaceand stability in the region at a time when Azerbaijan-Armeniabilateral peace talks are proceeding positively. There is no doubtthat these intervention attempts are trying to prevent theachievement of successful results in the peace process. We stronglyadvise the Luxembourg Parliament and its Speaker to redirect their"support".

We would like to remind the Armenian side that welcoming andsupporting unilateral approaches, fabrications, and lies of thirdparties outside the region to the processes taking place in theregion does not benefit either the peace process or the steps aimedat building trust.