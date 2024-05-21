Queen Alia International Airport Welcomes 669,158 Passengers During April 2024

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Airport International Group announced that the Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) welcomed 669,158 passengers (PAX) during the month of April 2024, indicating a 6.2 per cent decline against the 2023 figures. During the same month, QAIA recorded 5,783 aircraft movements (ACM) and handled 6,504 tonnes of cargo, registering a 6.3 per cent decrease and a notable 27.5 per cent increase, respectively, compared to the same period last year, according to a statement for The Jordan Times.

Year-to-date statistics revealed a 5 per cent drop in QAIA passenger figures as opposed to the same period in 2023, totalling 2,638,151 PAX. Additionally, QAIA reported 22,422 ACM and 25,843 tonnes of cargo, depicting a 5.7 per cent decline and an impressive 29.6 per cent surge, respectively, against the same period the previous year, the statement said.

“Our April passenger figures have undoubtedly been influenced by the ongoing situation in Gaza and the West Bank, and the subsequent suspension of select flights to and from QAIA. Nevertheless, we remain steadfast in our goal to expand our airline and destination networks alongside our industry partners, while continuing to deliver excellent services. We will continue to strive to foster an airport environment that feels like home at Jordan's prime gateway to the world,” commented the Airport International Group CEO, Nicolas Deviller.