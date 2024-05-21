Education Ministry Organises National Scout Meeting For Independence Day

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - HRH Princess Basma, president of the Jordanian Association of Girl Guides and Boy Scouts, on Tuesday in Dibbin, attended the national scout meeting organised by the Education Ministry on the occasion of the Independence Day under the title“Meeting of the Independence”.

During the ceremony, Princess Basma stressed that the independence anniversary remains in the hearts of all Jordanians who renew hope and determination every year towards more action, achievement and building for the Kingdom, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

She said that as the scout movement celebrates the 78th anniversary of independence, it proudly remembers the achievements of the movement's pioneers during the years of independence, which contributed to developing and enhancing the movement, placing it at the forefront of Arab and global scout movements.

The princess referred to the efforts of the Education Ministry and association in supporting the scout movement and enhancing its presence and role in public and private schools, providing all means for its success and excellence.



She praised the efforts of members of the movement for their role in continuing to develop it, refining the talents and abilities of its members, and equipping them with many life skills.

Raeda Badr, adviser to the minister of education for the directorate of girl guides and boy scouts, said that celebrating the Independence Day aims to highlight national achievements in all sectors, particularly in the fields of education and the scout movement.

Badr reviewed the programmes and plans of the directorate to develop the scout movement at the ministry's schools, highlighting the importance of the movement in building students' personalities and equipping them with essential life skills.



