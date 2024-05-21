Pakistan, Turkiye Discuss Bilateral Elations

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan Mohammad Ishaq Dar discussed during a meeting with Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries, and ways to enhance and develop them in the fields of trade, investment, defense, and others.

Pakistan's News Agency reported that the two sides stressed, during a joint press conference, the need to expand and diversify bilateral cooperation in various fields, and agreed to raise bilateral trade between the two countries to 5 billion US dollars annually, from 1 billion dollars currently.

Regarding the dangerous situation in the Gaza Strip, the two sides called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, and demanded the establishment of an independent Palestinian state to achieve lasting peace in the Middle East.

