Fico Shooter: Not A Lone Wolf After All?


5/20/2024 7:10:58 PM

(MENAFN- Asia Times) In connection with the assassination attempt against Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, Minister of the Interior Matús Sutaj Estok announced that an investigative group had been established. The investigative group's starting place is that Fico's shooter was not a lone wolf.

Fico was hit with four bullets last Wednesday. Doctors at the hospital said today that his condition was stable and he was improving.

The minister of the interior said:

Matús Sutaj Estok did not specify which group he was referring to, thus giving ample
room for speculation.
However, it was Matús Sutaj Estok who, two days ago,
most definitely asserted that the perpetrator had no
accomplices, that he alone planned and carried out the attempted assassination.

Now there is the suspicion that he had at least one accomplice, someone who had access to the IT devices stored in the shooter's apartment.

It need not have been done by entering the apartment if someone had remote access. But even in that case, access could be made only with the cooperation of the owner of the computer, seemingly unlikely as the shooter, 71-year-old Juraj Cintula was under arrest.

Asia Times

