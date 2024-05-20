The usual question at this time must be asked: in whose interest was the attempted murder of Fico? There is no doubt that Fico was an“unpleasant” politician, for both Brussels and Washington, primarily because he stopped military aid to Ukraine and opposed the continuation of the war – calling instead for a ceasefire and peace talks.

Of course, this does not mean that the outstretched hand of Washington, the CIA, is behind the assassination. But they don't see it that way in Moscow.

Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, who is famous for his outspokenness, sent a message to the rest of the world:“Is it really surprising that for the first time in decades in Europe there was an assassination attempt against a PM who held a sensible stand on Russia? And not a pro-Russian one, for that matter; just a pragmatist and not a Russophobe,” the Russian said via X, a Telegraph channel and the Russian news media.

Comparing the Fico shooter to Gavrilo Princip, who is considered to have triggered World War I by assassinating the Archduke Ferdinand, Medvedev continued:

The Russian politician said that French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen – who do not share Fico's views on the Ukraine War –“can so far feel safe for their skins.” He repeated“So far.”



Whatever one might think of Medvedev's statement, there are multiple signs that a serious conspiracy is not out of the question. For those who follow Slovakian news accounts of the investigation, there are things that definitely need to be explained

For example, the assassination took place on Wednesday last week, but the competent judge did not allow the police to search Cintula's apartment until Friday. Defense Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Robert Kalinák could not give any explanation for this.

Furthermore, there was no ambulance at the scene, even though it was very far from the capital, there was no hospital available nearby. Fico had to be taken by helicopter to another city.

Fico was dragged into his service car in a way that could worsen the victim's condition in the case of such a serious injury. No escape routes were designated at the scene. The clothing of the security men was also unsatisfactory. They were wearing street shoes, even though they should have been wearing the usual field shoes at this time.

The security guards let Fico move forward when the prime minister approached the cordon, which is also against the rules” The security guards should have gotten there first.

On the other side of the cordon, in the crowd, Slovakian news reports add, there were no security people to watch the people from behind or blend into the crowd.

According to experts, at least three or four seconds were needed for the five shots fired. During this time, no one intervened. Only after the assassination was Cintula pulled down by the police and security people.