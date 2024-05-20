Azerbaijani MFA Expresses Condolences To Iran

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatime Letifova Read more
Azerbaijan offers support and solidarity to the brotherly andfriendly Islamic Republic of Iran, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry onits official "X".
"We offer our sincere condolences to the families and loved onesof all of those demised. We mourn these heartbreaking deaths, atragic loss beyond words," the post reads.
