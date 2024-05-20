               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijani MFA Expresses Condolences To Iran


5/20/2024 3:11:25 AM

Azerbaijani MFA Expresses Condolences To Iran Image
 Fatime Letifova Read more

Azerbaijan offers support and solidarity to the brotherly andfriendly Islamic Republic of Iran, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry onits official "X".

"We offer our sincere condolences to the families and loved onesof all of those demised. We mourn these heartbreaking deaths, atragic loss beyond words," the post reads.

AzerNews

