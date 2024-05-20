JMD Expects Warm Weather In Highlands, Relatively Hot In Other Regions Throughout Week

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 20 (Petra) – Temperatures on Monday are predicted to exceed the seasonal average by approximately 4-5 degrees Celsius. The weather will be warm in the highlands and relatively hot to hot in other regions, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said in it's daily update.Clouds are forecast to appear at medium and high altitudes, while winds will be northwesterly moderate to activate at times.Over the next three days, similar weather conditions will persist, with northwest moderate winds occasionally becoming active.Today's maximum and minimum temperatures in eastern Amman range between 19-33 degrees Celsius, in western Amman 17-31C, in the northern highlands 15-28C, in the Sharah highlands 14-29C, and in the Gulf of Aqaba 25-42 degrees Celsius.