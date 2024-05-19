Extra security forces dispatched from France successfully restore order in South Pacific territory

(MENAFN) Following a week-long period of unrest in New Caledonia, additional security forces dispatched from France have successfully restored order in the South Pacific territory. The governor of the archipelago, located approximately 17,000 kilometers from Paris between Australia and Fiji and home to 270,000 residents, declared on Friday that the situation had significantly calmed down.



The unrest erupted among the indigenous Kanak people, constituting about 40 percent of the population, who protested against a proposed law allowing new settlers to participate in voting. High Commissioner Louis Le Franc addressed reporters, attributing the improved conditions in the capital city of Noumea to the deployment of an extra 1,000 security personnel. Despite noting incidents such as fires at a school and two companies, Le Franc emphasized a noticeable decrease in overall tension.



Reports from Agence France-Presse (AFP) journalists on the ground highlighted the visible presence of French troops, equipped with gas masks, riot shields, and rifles, patrolling Noumea. Despite the improved security situation, remnants of the unrest were evident, with a shopping center still ablaze and numerous burnt-out cars lining the streets.



The aftermath of the disturbances has left significant economic ramifications, with up to 90% of the grocery distribution network in Noumea reportedly decimated. The local chamber of commerce estimated the financial toll of the riots to be approximately USD217 million, underscoring the extent of the damage inflicted during the period of turmoil.

MENAFN19052024000045015687ID1108231432