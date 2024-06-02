Vistara Paris-Mumbai Flight Gets Bomb Threat Lands At Airport Amid Emergency Alert

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A full emergency was declared at Mumbai airport on Sunday after a Mumbai-bound Vistara flight from Paris received a bomb threat flight from Paris was carrying 306 passengers, including 12 crew members was the second threat Vistara's flight received in the last two days. On Friday, a Delhi-Srinagar flight on Friday received a similar threat airline reported that its flight UK 024 from Paris' Charles de Gualle airport to Mumbai received a hand written note on an airsickness bag threatening a bomb, reported PTI quoting a source Read: Delhi-Srinagar Vistara flight carrying 178 receives bomb threatThe flight, however, landed safely at 10:19 am. Following that, security agencies started conducting a thorough check\"A security concern has been noted by our staff while onboard the airline's flight UK 024 operating from Paris to Mumbai on 2 June 2024,\" said Vistara in a statement.A Vistara spokesperson said that following the protocol, the airline immediately informed the relevant authorities Read: Hyderabad's Praja Bhavan receives bomb threat, disposal squad rushed to spotIt also said that the flight had landed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai and the airline is fully cooperating with the security agencies for all the mandatory checks Friday, operations at Srinagar airport were affected for an hour after Vistara flight from Delhi received a bomb threat.

A plane was searched with the help of bomb disposal squads and sniffer dogs. However, it turned out to be a hoax call May 28, IndiGo's Delhi-Varanasi flight received a bomb scare which turned out to be a hoax. A tissue paper, with the word ''bomb@5.30'' written on it, was found in the lavatory Read: IndiGo bomb threat: Viral video shows woman walking on wing as flight attendant rescues passengerOn May 22, the North Block in Delhi, which houses the office of the home ministry, received a bomb threat May 11, the IGI Airport and the Northern Railways' CPRO office May 1, around 150 schools received bomb threats, leading to a panic-like situation among schools and parents.

