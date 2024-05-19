Qatar University Public Health Students Present Research Graduation Projects

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: A number of students from the Public Health Department at Qatar University's (QU) College of Health Sciences presented their research graduation projects. Most of those students will graduate in Spring 2024, which is the ninth cohort of Public Health undergraduate students.

Aisha Al Naimi, Fatma Al Obaidli, and Reem Al Rashdi presented their research project entitled“Sociodemographic Characteristics and Vaping Motives as Potential Correlates of Early Initiation of Vaping,” which was supervised by Dr. Mohammed Al Hamdani and Fatima Chokr.

Dr. Al Hamdani also supervised another project that aimed to assess the differences in social unacceptability perceptions among e-cigarette users in a sample from three Middle Eastern countries which was presented by Hissa Al Muraikhi.

The third project supervised by Dr. Mujahed Shraim and Fatima Chokr, was presented by Bashaer Alyafei, Fatma Al Sulaiti, Hedfa Al Marri, and Khulood Mohamed Ahmed Ali who were interested in investigating the factors mediating the relationship between problematic social networking sites use and depressive symptoms among university students through a cross-sectional study.

The fourth group consisting of Maryam Al Sulaiti, Moudhi Al Kuwari and Rahaf Al Kuwari studied, under the supervision of Dr. Ghadir Al Jayyousi, were interested in exploring the role of health literacy in managing mental health issues and seeking mental health support and services among QU student through a qualitative study.

Dr. Diana Alsayed Hasan and Lamees Ali supervised the last project on the role of generative AI in mental health interventions, a systematic review (and meta-analysis). The project was presented by Badour Al Nabit, Marwa Alharoon and Maryam Abuhaliqa.