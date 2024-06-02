Polio Vaccination Campaign Begins Tomorrow In 24 Provinces

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

The“Afghanistan Free of Polio” organization has announced that a polio vaccination campaign will begin tomorrow in 24 provinces of Afghanistan.

The organization stated on its social X account that the campaign will start tomorrow, Monday, June 3, nationwide, targeting children under five for vaccination.

The duration of the polio vaccination campaign has not been specified by the organization.

The last polio vaccination campaign in Afghanistan was launched on April 30 of this year, during which approximately 10 million children under five were vaccinated, according to the Taliban's Ministry of Public Health.

The World Health Organization reported two positive cases of polio in the Kunar and Nuristan provinces this year.

Afghanistan and Pakistan are the only countries where polio still persists.

Meanwhile, polio in Afghanistan and Pakistan is marked by persistent outbreaks, with efforts to eradicate the disease hampered by conflict, inaccessibility, and vaccine hesitancy.

The severity of polio in these regions is significant, as the virus continues to cause paralysis and, in severe cases, death, highlighting the critical need for comprehensive vaccination campaigns.

