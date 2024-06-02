'Now, It Was The World No. 2 ...': Anand Mahindra On Praggnanandhaa's Win Over Caruana

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, June 2 (IANS) Sharing the of R Praggnanandhaa's swagger walk after winning against world number two Fabiano Caruana in classical chess at the ongoing Norway Chess on Sunday, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra highlighted the Indian prodigy's newest achievement and said "now it was the world no. 2 in the bag."

Earlier in the tournament, Praggnanandha toppled World No.1 in Round 3. The Indian has now pulled off the remarkable feat of beating the world numbers one and two in the same tournament.

"Pragg. Now, it was the world #2 in the bagg...," Mahindra wrote in a post on X.

In the video, Praggnanandhaa can be seen walking confidently, interacting with fans, and signing autographs. Norway Chess, who posted the video on X from its official account, wrote, "PRAGG IS BACK. Young prodigy Praggnanandhaa stuns the chess world again by defeating World No. 2 Fabiano Caruana in Round 5".

"After toppling World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen in Round 3, he's now beaten the top two players in classical chess for the first time ever, rocketing into the top 10! What a tournament for the Indian prodigy #NorwayChess," it added.

Since being shared, the post has been viewed by over 380K times. It also garnered comments from several users congratulating Praggnanandhaa. "A great champion player," a user wrote.

"Pragg is on fire! Next stop: World #1? Can't wait to see what he pulls off next!, another user said.