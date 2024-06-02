Malala Yousafzai Makes Cameo In British Sitcom, Look Goes Viral. Netizens React

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Malala Yousafzai, the Nobel Peace Prize laureate, has made her onscreen debut with a cameo in a British series. Her look from the show's \"We are lady parts\" second season has gone on social the viral photo from the sitcom, Malala is seen riding a horse, wearing a cowboy hat. According to media reports, the Nobel Peace Prize laureate has a special appearance in the sitcom's second episode tilted titled 'Malala Made Me Do It'.

In the scene, the daughter of a member reportedly throws eggs at her teaches, and on being questioned by her mother, she says \"It would be what Malala would do,\" referring to fighting for the education of girls every day read: 'I'm not Malala, I'm safe in India': Kashmiri activist Yana Mir's speech in UK Parliament goes viralIn the episode, the band also composes a song titled \"Malala Made Me Do It\", highlighting their struggles the song's fantasy sequence, Malala Yousafzai is seen on a faux horse, wearing a bejeweled, fringed cowboy hat atop a dupatta, complemented by a striking blue dress out her look here:Also read: Viral Video: 'Eventful dot ball' from children's cricket match leaves internet in splits

In an interview with Vogue earlier, Malala had talked about the sequence, saying that it took her several takes to prefect her 2-minute cameo in the series.\"I can't even remember how many takes it took, and it was only for like a one- or two-minute clip.\"She had also shared that to her, the most beautiful part of the episode was when the band came to the set to record bits together.\"They're so talented and they work so hard; considering we spent a day shooting two minutes, I can't imagine how much they have to do for the rest of the show. It's insane.\"Also read: Viral video shows dog travelling in Mumbai local, netizens say 'smarter than many Mumbaikars'How did netizens react?“Oh nothing just Malala on a giant fake horse being all iconic. That's not even the weirdest thing that happened today,” one user commented.

Another commented:“What happened to hizab, nakab. Burka Fake prize winner. Always speaks against India.”“She and that Greta are few of the greatest scams of the modern world,” another added.



