Voting In Indian Elections Concludes

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

The parliamentary in India began about six weeks ago and ended on Saturday, June 1.

These elections, in which approximately 970 million people were eligible to vote, were conducted in seven phases. The final phase ended on Saturday, with parties competing for the last 57 seats.

Polls in India indicate that the coalition led by Indian Prime Narendra Modi's party is expected to secure the majority of seats.

The Indian House of Representatives has 543 seats, 272 of which are needed for a simple majority. A two-thirds majority allows the government to implement extensive constitutional reforms.

Indian media have reported that although polls in the country have a mixed track record, three out of five recent surveys suggest that Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alone could win more than 303 seats.

Nearly one billion people (970 million) were estimated to be eligible to vote in India's seven-phase election, which began on April 19, about six weeks ago.

The Election Commission announced that votes will be counted on June 4, with results expected to be declared on the same day.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram