Houthis Launch Six Operations In Red Sea And Indian Ocean

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Houthi officials in Yemen have announced the launch of six operations in the Red Sea and the Indian Ocean, targeting a U.S. aircraft carrier, a destroyer, and three ships.

Yahya Saree, the spokesperson for the Houthis, stated on Sunday, June 2, that another attack was carried out against the ship“Al-Areeq” in the Indian Ocean.

He emphasized that in these operations, a U.S. destroyer, the ship“Abliani,” and the ship“Mina” were attacked in the Red Sea.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Central Command announced that they destroyed an Iranian-backed Houthi drone in the southern Red Sea.

CENTCOM's statement mentioned that U.S. forces also observed two other drones falling into the Red Sea, with no reported damage or casualties from these attacks.

These Houthi attacks on commercial ships related to Israel, the U.S., and several European countries began months ago in support of the Palestinian people.

Additionally, a court in Sanaa has sentenced 44 people to death for charges related to espionage and collaboration with the Saudi-led coalition.

