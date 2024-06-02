US Institute Of Peace: Terrorism Threats In Afghanistan And Pakistan Increasing

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The United States Institute of Peace (USIP) has announced in a recent study that threats from Afghanistan and Pakistan are on the rise, urging the U.S. to develop countermeasures.

USIP recently wrote on its website that threats from Afghanistan and Pakistan are increasing.

Experts at the institute have added that the U.S. should pressure the to curb“terrorist” groups.

The institute's published text states, in part, that“Terrorism threats in Afghanistan and Pakistan are steadily increasing.”

This study was published shortly after the Russian Defense Minister labeled Afghanistan a source of instability in Central Asia during a recent security meeting in Kyrgyzstan.

According to the report, over 20 terrorist outlets, including ISIS, are operating in Afghanistan under the control of the Taliban government, significantly contributing to the growing insecurity in the region.

Dire poverty in Afghanistan exacerbates the situation, as economic hardship fuels instability and desperation among the population, making it easier for terrorist groups to recruit and operate.

The mass expulsion of Afghan migrants from neighboring countries adds to the insecurity, creating a humanitarian crisis and further straining Afghanistan's already dire situation, both economically and socially.

Meanwhile, the Taliban consistently denies the presence of terrorist groups in Afghanistan, asserting that no threat from Afghan soil poses a danger to regional and global countries.

