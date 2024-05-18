               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Man Injured In Sumy Region During Mortar Attack


5/18/2024 3:11:20 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Esman community of the Sumy region, a 40-year-old man received shrapnel wounds in his own yard as a result of russian mortar shelling.

This was reported by the press service of the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.


"According to the investigation, on May 18, 2024, at about 11:00 a.m., using methods of warfare prohibited by international law, the enemy fired mortars at the civilian infrastructure of the Esman community of the Shostka district. As a result of the occupiersʼ attack, a 40-year-old civilian man received shrapnel wounds in his own yard and was hospitalized," the statement reads.

Read also: Russians fire 44 times at Sumy region's border, 183 explosions recorded

A pre-trial investigation is underway into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

As reported, at night and in the morning of May 18, Russian troops fired 15 times at the border areas and settlements of the Sumy region, with hits recorded in five communities.

MENAFN18052024000193011044ID1108229701


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search