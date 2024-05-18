Man Injured In Sumy Region During Mortar Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Esman community of the Sumy region, a 40-year-old man received shrapnel wounds in his own yard as a result of russian mortar shelling.



This was reported by the press service of the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.



"According to the investigation, on May 18, 2024, at about 11:00 a.m., using methods of warfare prohibited by international law, the enemy fired mortars at the civilian infrastructure of the Esman community of the Shostka district. As a result of the occupiersʼ attack, a 40-year-old civilian man received shrapnel wounds in his own yard and was hospitalized," the statement reads.

A pre-trial investigation is underway into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

As reported, at night and in the morning of May 18, Russian troops fired 15 times at the border areas and settlements of the Sumy region, with hits recorded in five communities.