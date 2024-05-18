IPL 2024: Santner Replaces Moeen As CSK Elect To Bowl In Winner-Takes-The-Playoffs-Spot Clash Against RCB

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, May 18 (IANS) Mitchell Santner replaces Moeen Ali in Chennai Super Kings' playing eleven as captain Ruturaj Gaikwad won the toss and elected to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a highly anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 clash at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Saturday.

The winner of Saturday's clash will book a spot in the playoffs, joining Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the next round of IPL 2024. If RCB are to enter the playoffs, they need to beat CSK by at least 18 runs.

If CSK win, irrespective of the margin, they enter the knockouts. A washout due to a huge rain threat would mean RCB, who are on a five-match winning streak, would be out of the competition and CSK would book their spot in the playoffs.

Santner, the left-arm spin all-rounder, comes into the playing eleven as Moeen, the off-spin all-rounder, has returned to his home in England for international duty.

“The wicket looks good, conditions are overcast and we will look to make the most of the movement in the first 2-3 overs,” said Gaikwad.

“It looks a bit damp, but we'll go with great intent. Every game in the IPL is must must-win, nothing changes for us, we'll take it ball-by-ball, and try and win the small processes. We've won some crucial games to go ahead of the pack in the middle,” said Gaikwad.

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis said he would have bowled as well and added his playing eleven is unchanged. Faf didn't mention though that Will Jacks is back in England and is replaced by Glenn Maxwell in the playing eleven.

“But we put up a good score when we batted first last (at the home venue). Losing the toss isn't ideal, but we'll take a lot of confidence from the last five games. The set-up is great, the last match before the knock-out stage, the scenario is nicely set up and we're happy to play our last league game in front of our fans. Not thinking a lot, we'll take it as it comes and do our best,” he said.

Playing XIs:

Chennai Super Kings: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Daryl Mitchell, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh and Maheesh Theekshana

Impact Substitutes: Shivam Dube, Sameer Rizvi, Prashant Solanki, Shaik Rasheed, Mukesh Choudhary

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Karn Sharma, Yash Dayal, Lockie Ferguson and Mohammed Siraj

Impact Substitutes: Swapnil Singh, Anuj Rawat, Suyash Prabhudessai, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Himanshu Sharma