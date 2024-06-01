Kuwait Amir Nominates Sabah Khaled Al-Sabah As Crown Prince

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 1 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber signed an Amiri Order on Saturday nominating Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah as Crown Prince.

The Amiri Order stated after reviewing the constitution, law No. 4 of 1964 on Inheritance of the Emirate, and Amiri Order of April 15, 2024, regarding appointing a Prime Minister.

And Amiri Order issued on May 10, 2024 along with Amiri decree law of 73 issued on May 12, 2024 of forming the cabinet.

Article One: Nominating Sabah Khaled Hamad Al-Sabah as Crown Prince.

Article Two: The Prime Minister shall brief the cabinet on this nomination to take the appropriate constitutional measures.

Article Three: the Amiri Order shall come into effect once published in the official Gazette. (end) mb

