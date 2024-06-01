Joint Statement By Qatar, Egypt, And The United States Calls For Ceasefire In Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As mediators in the ongoing discussions to secure a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages and detainees, Qatar, the United States, and Egypt, jointly call on both Hamas and Israel to finalize the agreement embodying the principles outlined by President Biden on May 31, 2024.

These principles brought the demands of all parties together in a deal that serves multiple interests and will bring immediate relief both to the long-suffering people of Gaza as well as the long-suffering hostages and their families. This deal offers a roadmap for a permanent ceasefire and ending the crisis.