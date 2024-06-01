Real Madrid Secure Record 15Th UEFA Champions League Title With 2-0 Win Over Dortmund

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Mahmoud Elmazaty |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar:Real Madrid secured its fifteenth title by defeating Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in the final at Wembley Stadium.

The first half saw intense action, with Dortmund aggressively attacking. Real Madrid's goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois, was the standout performer, making crucial saves against Dortmund players Karim Adeyemi, Niclas Füllkrug, and Julian Brandt, keeping the score level.

In the second half, turned up the pressure with dynamic led by Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo. The breakthrough came in the 73rd minute when Dani Carvajal headed in a cross from Toni Kroos, scoring the opener for Real Madrid.

The Spanish giants continued to dominate, with Kroos and Aurelien Tchouameni forcing saves from Dortmund's goalkeeper, Gregor Kobel. Vinicius Junior then doubled the lead in the 83rd minute, finishing off a pass from Jude Bellingham from inside the box.

Dortmund's Niclas Füllkrug thought he had pulled one back with a header late in the game, but his effort was flagged offside, nullifying the goal and keeping Dortmund scoreless.

With this victory, Real Madrid reaffirmed its status as the most decorated club in the competition with 15 titles. They now look forward to facing Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup on August 14, 2024, and participating in FIFA's inaugural Intercontinental Cup in December.