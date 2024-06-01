Hungarian PM Calls For Peace In Demonstration Ahead Of Elections

(MENAFN- IANS) Budapest, June 2 (IANS) Hungarian Prime Viktor Orban has highlighted the urgency of a ceasefire and the need for negotiations between Russia and Ukraine to prevent the armed conflict from spreading.

Orban made the remarks on Saturday when addressing his supporters in a demonstration one week ahead of the European Parliament scheduled for June 6-9 and Hungarian local elections for June 9, Xinhua news agency reported.

"If we want to prevent the war from catching up with us, we must nip it in the bud now. This war cannot be won with weapons. There is no solution to this war on the battlefield, only death and destruction," he said.

He also stressed the importance of the upcoming elections, which he described as a crucial moment for forming a European peace coalition.

"In a week, we will receive reinforcements from every country in Europe, and we can create a European peace coalition in Brussels," he said to the tens of thousands of participants of a peace march that started from the iconic Chain Bridge in Budapest on Saturday.