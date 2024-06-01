2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Qatar To Host Two Matches For Palestine, Lebanon

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Doha will host two matches for Palestine and Lebanon in the fifth and sixth rounds of the joint Asian qualifiers for the 2026 and 2027 Asian Cup, the Qatar Association announced today.

The Palestinian team will meet their Lebanese counterpart on June 6 at Jassim bin Hamad in the fifth round of Group I, which also includes Australia and Bangladesh.

The second match will bring together the Lebanese and Bangladesh teams on June 11 at Khalifa International Stadium in the sixth round.