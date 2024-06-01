               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Qatar To Host Two Matches For Palestine, Lebanon


Doha, Qatar: Doha will host two matches for Palestine and Lebanon in the fifth and sixth rounds of the joint Asian qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup and 2027 Asian Cup, the Qatar football Association announced today.

The Palestinian team will meet their Lebanese counterpart on June 6 at Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in the fifth round of Group I, which also includes Australia and Bangladesh.

The second match will bring together the Lebanese and Bangladesh teams on June 11 at Khalifa International Stadium in the sixth round.

