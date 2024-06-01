Kuwait Stresses Firm Support To All UN Agencies, Including UNRWA

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 1 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed on Saturday Kuwait's unwavering backing to the United Nations and all its agencies, including the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).
In a statement, the Ministry voiced Kuwait's condemnation of threats by Israeli Occupation towards the agency regarding designating it as a terrorist organization, calling for relocating its buildings from East Jerusalem.
As a result, Kuwait underlined the necessity for the international community to protect international multilateral governance system, which considers the UNRWA as an integrated part of this system and the UN agencies, according to the statement. (end)
hm
MENAFN01062024000071011013ID1108284736
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.