Kuwait Stresses Firm Support To All UN Agencies, Including UNRWA

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 1 (KUNA) -- The of Foreign Affairs expressed on Saturday Kuwait's unwavering backing to the United Nations and all its agencies, including the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

In a statement, the Ministry voiced Kuwait's condemnation of threats by Israeli towards the agency regarding designating it as a organization, calling for relocating its buildings from East Jerusalem.

As a result, Kuwait underlined the necessity for the international community to protect international multilateral governance system, which considers the UNRWA as an integrated part of this system and the UN agencies, according to the statement. (end)

