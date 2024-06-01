Egypt, Israel, U.S. To Meet On Reopening Rafah Crossing

( MENAFN - Nam News Network) CAIRO, Jun 2 (NNN-MENA) – Officials from Egypt, Israel and the United States are scheduled to hold a meeting in Cairo today, to discuss the reopening of the Rafah crossing in Gaza, Egypt's Al-Qahera News TV reported.– NNN-MENA

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.