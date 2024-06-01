               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Egypt, Israel, U.S. To Meet On Reopening Rafah Crossing


6/1/2024 7:15:06 PM

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) CAIRO, Jun 2 (NNN-MENA) – Officials from Egypt, Israel and the United States are scheduled to hold a meeting in Cairo today, to discuss the reopening of the Rafah crossing in Gaza, Egypt's Al-Qahera News TV channel reported.– NNN-MENA

Nam News Network

