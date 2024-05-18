DHL Global Forwarding Announces Management Appointments In Asia Pacific

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



Effective 1 May 2024, Vincent Yong, previously President Director, DHL Global Forwarding Indonesia, assumes the role of Managing Director, DHL Global Forwarding Thailand Anders Hasselstroem appointed as Senior Vice President, Marketing and Sales, DHL Global Forwarding Asia Pacific, effective 1 June 2024

(L-R) Vincent Yong, Managing Director, DHL Global Forwarding Thailand, and Anders Hasselstroem, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Sales, DHL Global Forwarding Asia Pacific

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 May 2024 - DHL Global Forwarding, the freight specialist of DHL Group, has announced two strategic appointments for Asia Pacific to bolster growth within the region.'With an increasingly complex global economy landscape, we are sharpening our focus on strategic regional growth, particularly in Asia Pacific. These new appointments are key to helping us achieve that, and we are counting on them to help deepen our customer relationships and strengthen our presence in key markets,' said Niki Frank, CEO of DHL Global Forwarding Asia Pacific.He continued, 'As we anticipate a cautious resurgence for air and ocean freight demand for the rest of the year, we are also looking to make significant investments to achieve growth in sectors such as electric vehicles, semiconductors, as well as life science and healthcare. These initiatives align with our ongoing strategy to continuously review and adjust our regional capacities and expertise. This ensures our teams are well-prepared to respond to economic changes and trade dynamics, while consistently delivering reliable and forward-thinking logistics solutions to our customers.'As the newly-appointed Managing Director of DHL Global Forwarding Thailand, Yong will be based in Bangkok, Thailand and continues reporting to Thomas Tieber, CEO of DHL Global Forwarding Southeast Asia and South Pacific.Yong joined DHL in 1998 as Regional Head of Global Bid Team, DHL Global Forwarding Asia Pacific. Since then, his stellar track record has led him to take on various leadership positions across the region, including Thailand, the Philippines, and Indonesia. He served as DHL Global Forwarding Thailand's Chief Operating Officer between 2006 and 2012 and took on the role of Head of Technology, DHL Global Forwarding Asia Pacific role in 2015. Most recently, he was the President Director of DHL Global Forwarding Indonesia, a position he held since 2017.During Yong's tenure in Indonesia from 2017 to 2024, he grew the local company's year-on-year Earnings before Interests and Taxes (EBIT) profile. He successfully led the team through the Covid-19 pandemic. Under Yong's leadership, DHL Global Forwarding Indonesia has been certified as a Great Place to Work since 2022, further solidifying its stellar reputation as a top workplace in the country.In his new capacity as Senior Vice President, Marketing and Sales of DHL Global Forwarding Asia Pacific, Hasselstroem will report directly to Frank, with dotted line reporting to Thomas George, Chief Commercial Officer of DHL Global Forwarding. He will be based in Singapore.Hasselstroem brings two decades of experience in the international logistics business industry, including sales, business development, ocean freight, and general management. Before his current appointment, Hasselstroem served as the Vice President, Sea Logistics APAC at Kuehne+Nagel. During his tenure, he spearheaded several successful initiatives, such as launching dedicated account programs for the Japanese and Korean markets, and redesigning sales channels to focus on new business acquisitions.Hasselstroem will take over the regional remit from Piak-Hwee (Piak) Tan, who will continue to serve as Head of Marketing and Sales Greater China. This appointment will allow Tan to concentrate his efforts on supporting the recovery of China's market. Tan will continue to be based in Shanghai, China, reporting directly to Niki Frank, interim CEO of DHL Global Forwarding Greater China.Hashtag: #DHL

