Legendary Indian Banker Narayanan Vaghul Critical

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Legendary Indian banker Narayanan Vaghul, who helped build ICICI Bank, is in a critical condition and currently on ventilator support, a brilliant banker, won the Padma Bhushan award in 2009 and was the youngest head of a bank when he took over as chairman of Bank of India at the age of 44.(more to come)Earlier, Mint had erroneously reported that he had passed away. We regret the error.

