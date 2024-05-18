Warm Weather Forecast Almost Nationwide Until Tuesday-JMD

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 18 (Petra) - The weather on Saturday will be warm almost countrywide and relatively hot in the desert, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba, Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said in its daily update.According to the JMD report, Sunday will see a slight rise in temperatures and almost similar weather is forecast as the day earlier.The weather on Monday and Tuesday will substantially remain unchanged as the two earlier days.Also today, temperatures in the capital Amman will hit a high of 32 degrees Celsius and a low of 17?, while the port city of Aqaba will see a scorching 40? during the day, sliding to 24? at night.