Ex-PM Deve Gowda Turns 92; PM Modi Conveys Wishes, Remembers His Service

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, May 18 (IANS) Former Prime Minister H. D. Deve Gowda on Saturday turned 92 and was wished by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion.

The development assumes significance as rumours were spread that the BJP national leadership is maintaining distance from Gowda family after the alleged sex video scandal involving its members surfaced.

Prime Minister Modi posted on his X handle, "Best wishes to H.D. Deve Gowda Ji on his birthday. He is respected across the political spectrum for his service to the nation. His passion for agriculture and rural development is remarkable. Praying for his long and healthy life."

Deve Gowda offered special prayers at Lakshmi Venkateshwara Temple in J.P. Nagar locality of Bengaluru in the morning.

He participated in the special worship and various rituals.

Deve Gowda had on Thursday announced the cancellation of his birthday celebrations.

In a statement addressed to his fans and party workers, Deve Gowda said, "Due to various reasons, I am not celebrating my birthday. Against this backdrop, I urge all of you to convey your wishes from wherever you are."

Sources said that Deve Gowda is in no mood to celebrate his birthday in light of developments surrounding his grandson, JD(S) MP and Lok Sabha candidate from Hassan, Prajwal Revanna, who is the prime accused in an alleged sex video scandal and presently absconding.

Deve Gowda said that action against Prajwal will be as per law.

Deve Gowda's son, JD(S) MLA H. D. Revanna, was jailed and recently released on conditional bail in a kidnap case involving a victim of the alleged sex scandal related to his son.

The JD(S) had also requested party workers not to celebrate H.D. Revanna's release.