Carbon Robotics Receives New Investment From Nvidia Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Carbon Robotics , an AI-powered farming startup, has received an investment from NVentures, Nvidia's venture capital arm.

This underscores the power of AI in transforming farming worldwide as well as Carbon Robotics' leadership and innovation in the industry.

Carbon Robotics' LaserWeeder has been proven by top farmers to reduce weed control costs by 80 percent and significantly increase crop yield and quality.

By providing farmers with an innovative weeding solution that does not rely on traditional methods of chemical herbicides, hand labor, or soil cultivation, Carbon Robotics is at the forefront of using AI to protect crops, people, and the planet.

Leveraging the power of 24 Nvidia GPUs, the LaserWeeder processes 4.7 million high-resolution images per hour, offering unparalleled AI-driven plant detection and identification to target and eliminate weeds with lasers.