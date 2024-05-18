Kawasaki Robotics Unveils New Collaborative Robots Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Kawasaki Robotics has unveiled its new range of collaborative robots (cobots) at the Automate event, recently held in Chicago.

Powered with partner Neura Robotics' robotic assistant platform, the CL Series combines all the safety and intuitiveness that standard cobots are known for with a solid, robust design that unlocks the speed and productivity of industrial robotics to offer limitless user flexibility.

Kawasaki Robotics also showed off new applications using the Kawasaki R Series and BX Series of reliable, precise and Ai-enabled industrial robots, all created in close collaboration with partners such as Mech Mind, CRG Automation, AMT Precision Parts and Olis Robotics.

The CL Series and these applications – including welding, finishing, multi-SKU palletizing and depalletizing and an automated corner board solution – demonstrate Kawasaki Robotics' commitment to continually optimizing its product offerings, aided by its technology-agnostic stance and expanding network of partners.

Seiji Amazawa, president, Kawasaki Robotics, says:“From our Ai-enabled robots to our rich library of technology partners, it's the collective use of human ingenuity that fuels Kawasaki's product offerings.