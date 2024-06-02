Son Needs No Permission To Invite Mother: Revanth Reddy On Invitation To Sonia

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, June 2 (IANS) Telangana Chief A. Revanth Reddy on Sunday defended the invitation to top leader Sonia Gandhi on the state's Formation Day celebrations saying a son does not need permission to invite his mother.

Addressing the state formation day celebrations, he reacted strongly to the criticism by the opposition parties.

“They are asking in what position Sonia Gandhi was invited. I want to ask them whether a mother requires a position to attend an auspicious occasion at her child's house. Does the child need permission to invite his mother,” he said.

Revanth Reddy drew a parallel with Mahatma Gandhi.“We recognised Mahatma Gandhi in what position,” he asked.

The Chief Minister said that as long as the history of Telangana exists, Sonia Gandhi will be recognised and respected as the mother by this society.

He also observed that Sonia Gandhi's bond with Telangana is above politics.

Though the state government had invited Sonia Gandhi to the Telangana Formation Day celebrations, she could not attend it due to her health condition.

The state Cabinet had also decided to felicitate her in recognition of the key role played by her in the formation of Telangana state. Revanth Reddy had personally visited New Delhi to invite her. She had accepted the same but dropped the plan at the last minute due to her health condition.

The former Congress President sent a video message, which was played at the main official function. She greeted the people of Telangana and wished the best for the state's progress and its bright future.