PM Modi Reviews Post-Cyclone Situation In Northeastern States

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, June 2 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi chaired a meeting to review the post-cyclone situation, especially in relation to the northeastern states.

The first meeting is one among a series of meetings that the PM will hold later in the day.

At least 36 people were killed in heavy rains and landslides in four of the eight northeastern states after Cyclone Remal hit the states bringing normal life to a grinding halt.

While 27 people were killed in Mizoram, including 21 in a quarry collapse in Aizawl district, four deaths were reported in Nagaland, three in Assam, and two in Meghalaya.

The rains, accompanied by gusty winds, triggered landslides, uprooted trees and electric poles, and disrupted power and internet services.

PM Modi will also chair a meeting to review the heatwave situation across the country. Most states in north and central India have been reeling under an intense heatwave, with temperatures exceeding 45 degrees Celsius in many cities.

Earlier in the day, sources said,“The first meeting to be held to review the post-cyclone situation, especially in the states of the northeast. Then, he will hold a meeting to review the heatwave situation in the country. He will also hold a meeting to review the preparations to celebrate World Environment Day on a large scale. Then he will chair a long brain-storming session to review the agenda for the 100-day programme of his new government.”

The brain-storming session to review the 100-day agenda comes as the majority of exit polls on Saturday projected 350 plus seats for the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, predicting a third successive term for PM Modi.