On May 17, 101 Combat Engagements Took Place At Front

As noted, the Defense Forces continue to thwart the plans of the Russian occupiers to advance deep into the territory of Ukraine.

Since the beginning of the day, 101 combat clashes have taken place, the enemy has launched 15 missile strikes, 70 airstrikes and 452 kamikaze drone strikes, carried out 2843 attacks on the positions of our troops.



In the Kharkiv direction, there were two attempts by the enemy to break through the defenses of our troops in the directions of Hlyboke-Lyptsi, Buhruvatka-Starytsia. The situation is controlled by the Defense Forces.



In some areas, our defenders are conducting assault operations in order to improve the tactical position, as well as combing the area. In the area of the city of Vovchansk, Ukrainian units are strengthening their defenses in order to improve the tactical situation.



In the Kupiansk direction, there were six combat clashes. Our units successfully repelled three enemy attacks. Three combat clashes continue in the directions of Kyslivka – Ivanivka and Krokhmalne – Berestove. The situation is controlled by the defenders of Ukraine.

In the Siversk direction, the Russian occupiers made five attempts to break through the defenses of our troops, concentrating their efforts in the Rozdolivka area. The situation is under control.



In the Kramatorsk direction, the number of clashes increased to 15. The defense forces held their positions. The situation is tense but under control.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the number of combat clashes remained unchanged. Since the beginning of the current day, the enemy has carried out 25 attacks on the positions of our troops. Also, hostilities continue in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Sokil, Nevelske settlements. The occupiers did not stop trying to advance in the direction of Novooleksandrivka.



In the Kurakhove direction, the enemy tried to break through the defenses of our troops 16 times. Fighting continues in the areas of Paraskoviivka and Vodiane settlements. The situation is under control.



In the Vremivka direction, the enemy made three attempts to improve the tactical position. Our troops repelled two enemy attempts to advance in the direction of Staromaiorske. Another battle continues in the area of Rozdilne.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the occupiers continue to try to oust our soldiers from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnipro River.



Our troops repelled 13 enemy attacks in the area of the village of Krynky.



During the fighting, no losses of positions were allowed. In the Lyman, Toretsk, Huliaipole and Orikhiv directions, the occupiers did not carry out offensive and assault operations today.

The defense forces are provided with appropriate forces and means, reinforced by reserves in order to seize the initiative on the battlefield.



As reported, the number of combat clashes has increased in the Kramatorsk, Pokrovsk and Prydniprovskyi directions, in the Kharkiv direction, Ukrainian defenders are strengthening their defense in the border areas of the region and conducting reconnaissance.