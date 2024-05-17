Delegation Of Royal Institute Of British Architects Visit Azerbaijani University

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



The accreditation commission of the Royal Institute of BritishArchitects (RIBA), renowned worldwide in the field of architecturaleducation, has visited the Azerbaijan Architecture and ConstructionUniversity (AzACU), Azernews reports, citingAzACU.

The purpose of their visit is to accredit the ArchitectureFaculty of AzACU for the next five years.

It was noted that the rector of AzACU, Gulchohra Mammadova, metwith members of the accreditation commission. The rector statedthat RIBA accreditation holds significant importance for AzACU Gulchohra Mammadova, recalling the accreditation processconducted in 2019, highlighted that this process provided theuniversity with extensive experience, as well as the opportunity toformulate a modern approach to architecture education, develop acompetitive strategy, and utilize contemporary teachingmethodologies.

Professor Gulchohra Mammadova further added that over the pastfive years, AzACU has achieved significant success. She said,"During the RIBA accreditation, we gained valuable experience the criteria of the Architecture Faculty with the criteriaof RIBA accreditation laid a solid foundation for our futuresuccesses. Over the past five years, the number of students in theArchitecture Faculty has increased, the level of competitivenesshas risen, new modern specialties have been introduced, the qualityof education has been further improved, and bilateral diplomaagreements have been signed with two prestigious Europeanuniversities (Politecnico di Milano in Italy and the University ofWestminster in the United Kingdom). I believe that the nextaccreditation will bring us new successes."

Professor Karl Meddings, speaking on behalf of the commission,expressed his gratitude for the conditions created foraccreditation and stated his satisfaction with being in Baku.

Subsequently, discussions were held regardingaccreditation-related matters. During the discussions, clarity wasprovided on issues such as the university's financial mechanisms,the level of scientific research, development strategy, vision forthe future, and other directions.

The commission has been reviewing the necessary documents andcriteria for accreditation for the past two days and conductingmeetings with both the faculty of Architecture and other staffmembers of the university.

It should be noted that AzACU passed the RIBA accreditation forthe first time in the EAEU region in 2019 for a period of fiveyears. Following the successful accreditation by internationallyinfluential organizations like RIBA, AzACU stands alongsideprestigious architecture education institutions in countries suchas the United Kingdom, Spain, France, China, South Korea, Denmark,Poland, and others.