Bangladesh: Where A US Ambo Can Still Captivate A Nation

Many analysts believed his statements signaled a shift in US policy. They saw it as a move away from viewing Bangladesh solely through the lens of India , a perception held during the past few years.

Buoyed by the perceived backing of the US, the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) gained renewed momentum. Even though it was battered by numerous politically motivated legal cases against its members, the party organized large rallies nationwide.

Ordinary Bangladeshis, having endured two disputed elections with limited voting rights, anticipated a fairer outcome in the upcoming vote.

The anticipation became stronger when the US announced a new visa policy for Bangladesh in late March last year. That policy mentioned that the US would restrict its visas for those found to interfere with the voting process. The announcement had a significant impact on Bangladeshi society.

This is because the US has long been a top destination for Bangladeshis seeking educational or employment opportunities. It's also widely understood in Bangladesh that the US has significant influence over the country's relationships with other global powers, including the European Union, UK, Canada and Australia.

As a result, a US visa restriction could make it more difficult to obtain visas from these countries as well.

The broad nature of the US visa policy fueled all sorts of speculation and rumors . YouTube channels run by Bangladeshi activists in exile, popular due to a restricted domestic media landscape, published unsubstantiated lists of politicians allegedly targeted.

These lists spread virally online and through everyday conversations, with people whispering about potential US intervention to end the long-ruling Awami League government.

With the new visa policy, US Ambassador Haas became a central figure in discussions about what the opposition parties called“restoring democracy” in Bangladesh.

Seen as an embodiment of a potential US intervention, his popularity skyrocketed. This was humorously captured by BNP leader Golam Maola Rony, who remarked on a TV talk show that they had“god in the sky and Haas on earth” to protect them from government repression.

The surge of popularity of not only Haas but the US broadly in the national psyche had reached such an extent that when Israel started conducting its disproportionate offensive against Palestinians in retaliation for Hamas's attack, public criticism against the US remained almost non-existent, even among Islamic political entities.

This was unprecedented, as in previous cases when anything happened in Palestine, Bangladeshi people were seen rallying against the US government, knowing that without the backing of the US, Israel would be left in the lurch in the Middle East.

In mid-November, Bangladesh's Election Commission declared the January 7 poll schedule. BNP's demand of holding the election under a neutral caretaker government – a system which the country's High Court had abolished – wasn't heeded.

The party was thus adamant about sitting out the election based on its experience at the previous polls, where it secured just seven out of 300 seats in what was widely seen as a highly rigged contest. It was certain that no free and fair poll could be conducted under a partisan government.

The country saw a period of unrest as street protests by the BNP and its allies intensified. These protests were met with increased police action and legal cases.

Coinciding with this political tension, the vital readymade garment (RMG) sector, responsible for over 80% of the country's export earnings, was shaken by demonstrations demanding a minimum wage increase. Tragically, some workers lost their lives during these protests.

Adding to the anxieties, the US announced a new polic , the“Memorandum on Advancing Worker Empowerment, Rights, and High Labour Standards Globally.” This policy empowered the US to impose sanctions, trade penalties and visa restrictions on countries violating labor rights. Many in Bangladesh interpreted this as a potential threat of broad economic sanctions targeting the RMG sector.

During that tense period, US Ambassador Haas's actions became a constant source of national attention. Every move by the US embassy and ambassador was intensely analyzed, sparking speculation and a flurry of unsubstantiated stories.

Social media and even major news outlets fueled the fire by churning out unsubstantiated rumors. The scrutiny reached such a peak that some national newspapers made headlines out of Ambassador Haas's family vacation to India before Christmas, twisting it into a speculative story.